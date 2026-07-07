Hindu Members Posted In Waqf Board, Madhya Pradesh Move Triggers Debate

In a first-of-its-kind move Madhya Pradesh has reconstituted its State Waqf Board under the new Waqf law, appointing two Hindu members to a body that, until now, was composed only of Muslims.

The Mohan Yadav government has named Manoj Malpani from Indore and Animesh Bhargava from Raghogarh in Guna as non-Muslim members of the newly constituted Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board.

Sanwar Patel has been reappointed as chairman. The 10-member board also includes Najma Heptulla, Atif Aqeel, Faizan Khan, Fatema Chaudhary, Shaista Sultan and Shabana Khan.

The state government claims that Madhya Pradesh is the first state in the country to reconstitute its Waqf Board under the Waqf Amendment Act, 2025. The new law provides for the inclusion of at least two non-Muslim members in State Waqf Boards, a major departure from the earlier Waqf Act, 1995, under which members were drawn exclusively from the Muslim community.

But the decision has turned into a full-blown political controversy.

Congress MLA Arif Masood has strongly opposed the move and said he will approach the Supreme Court against the state government's decision. "The matter is sub judice in the Supreme Court. What was the rush?" Masood said. "I will move the Supreme Court against this decision." Questioning the timing of the reconstitution, Masood said the final word on the Waqf amendment will come from the Supreme Court.

"What was the need for such haste and hurry?"

The BJP and Sangh affiliations of the new appointees have added another layer to the political debate. Manoj Malpani, from Indore, is said to have been associated with the Sangh and its affiliate organisations for around three decades. A BCom graduate, he has largely stayed away from active electoral politics.

Animesh Bhargava, the other Hindu member, holds an MBA in Financial Management and has worked in the financial sector for nearly 18 years. He earlier worked as a manager in a private company before leaving his job about a decade ago to work full-time in BJP organisational activities. He is currently a state media panelist of the BJP.

Waqf Board chairman Sanwar Patel has, however, welcomed the decision and hit back at the Congress. He said the government has complied with the court's order "in letter and spirit" and appealed to Arif Masood to support the move rather than oppose it.

The decision has also triggered sharp reactions from religious voices on both sides.

Muslim scholar Imran Khokhar questioned the logic behind appointing people unfamiliar with Islam and the Waqf system to a Waqf Board. He asked what message the government wanted to send through such appointments.

"Can a Muslim ever be appointed as a member of the Mahakal committee or the Ram Mandir committee?" Khokhar asked.

Hindu religious leader Anilanand Maharaj, on the other hand, backed the government's move. He said the inclusion of Hindu members was causing discomfort only to those who had encroached upon Waqf properties worth crores of rupees.

According to him, those opposing the decision are worried because the new board could bring greater scrutiny to Waqf land management. Responding to questions on whether Muslims would be included if a Sanatan Board were ever formed, he said any Muslim who embraces Sanatan Dharma would certainly be included.

The government, meanwhile, is trying to frame the decision as an administrative reform rather than religious interference. Its argument is that the new structure is meant to ensure transparency, accountability and better management of Waqf properties.

Newly appointed Hindu member Animesh Bhargava also defended the decision, saying the reconstitution of the board should be seen through the lens of governance and transparency rather than communal politics.

The BJP has closed ranks behind the move. BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma said Waqf properties are meant for public welfare and must be used for the benefit of the poor. "When we speak of the Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb being part of this country's ethos, we must acknowledge that this land is meant for the welfare of the poor. It is not held in the name of any specific Maulvi," Sharma said.

He added that the inclusion of Hindu members should not be seen as an attack on Muslims. "The perspective of these Hindu members is also to work for the welfare of the poor. No Muslim should face any hardship," Sharma said. "The only people likely to be troubled are those who were misappropriating Waqf properties."