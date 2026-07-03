Man Who Killed Wife Gets Reduced Sentence Over Her '1,000 Husbands' Remark

Can a taunt uttered in the heat of an argument amount to "grave and sudden provocation" under criminal law? In a judgment that is likely to spark legal and social debate, the Madhya Pradesh High Court has reduced a man's life sentence to seven years' rigorous imprisonment, holding that his wife's remark "I can keep a thousand husbands like you" constituted grave and sudden provocation that deprived him of self-control before he killed her.

A Division Bench of Justice Vivek Agarwal and Justice Avanindra Kumar Singh partly allowed the appeal filed by Shiva, who had been convicted by a Chhindwara trial court for killing his pregnant wife, Kiran, by attacking her with a stone on the banks of the Kulbaheri River in July 2021. The trial court had convicted him under Section 304 Part I of the IPC and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

The High Court, however, held that while the killing unquestionably amounted to culpable homicide, the facts did not justify sustaining the life sentence. Instead, it altered the conviction to Section 304 Part II of the IPC and reduced the sentence to seven years.

According to the prosecution, Shiva himself telephoned Kiran's relatives shortly after the incident and confessed that he had killed her. When questioned about the reason, he allegedly said Kiran had told him, "I can have a thousand husbands like you", which enraged him and led him to pick up a stone lying nearby and assault her. He also informed the police about the incident.

The evidence before the court showed that Kiran was seven months pregnant at the time of her death. The post-mortem recorded injuries to her face, fractured ribs and sternum, and concluded that she died of cardio-respiratory failure caused by severe injuries to vital organs. The doctor also opined that the injuries could have been caused by the stone seized by investigators.

While affirming that Shiva was responsible for Kiran's death, the High Court placed significant emphasis on the circumstances leading to the assault.

The Bench observed that had the accused intended to commit a premeditated murder, he would hardly have been the first person to inform both the police and the victim's relatives about what he had done. The judges noted that the incident occurred suddenly, that there was no evidence of prior planning, and that the stone used in the assault was lying at the spot.

The court further observed that the evidence did not establish repeated stone attacks. It noted that only one stone had been seized and sent for forensic opinion, while some injuries could also have resulted from the rocky riverbed where the incident occurred.

Relying on Exception 1 to Section 300 of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with deaths caused under grave and sudden provocation, the Bench referred to Supreme Court precedents where abusive remarks directed at an accused or family members were treated as circumstances capable of depriving a person of self-control.

In a significant observation, the High Court said that when a wife tells her husband that she can have "a thousand husbands like him," it amounts to an indirect reference to the husband's worthlessness.

The Bench observed that such a statement implies that "he has no value as a human being or as a husband" and therefore could amount to grave and sudden provocation in the facts of the case.

The judges concluded that although the act resulted in Kiran's death, the case did not fall under Section 304 Part I, but under the lesser offence punishable under Section 304 Part II, and accordingly reduced the sentence to seven years' rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 1,000.