Mohan Yadav's Departments Top Pendency List Ahead Of Assembly Session

With just weeks to go for the Monsoon Session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, the list of unfinished business has only grown substantially.

A total of 1,336 Vidhan Sabha-related matters remain pending across 54 departments and the biggest embarrassment is that two of the five worst-performing departments are directly under Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, while a department headed by Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla leads the list of unfulfilled ministerial promises.

The General Administration Department (GAD) headed by the Chief Minister himself tops the list with 172 pending Assembly matters, followed by the Farmers Welfare and Agriculture Department (154), Revenue Department (122), Public Health and Medical Education Department (121) and the Home Department (115). Significantly, both the GAD and Home Department fall directly under Mohan Yadav, meaning 2 of the state's top 5 laggard departments are under the Chief Minister's charge.

The picture becomes even sharper when it comes to incomplete Assembly replies.

The GAD alone accounts for 148 incomplete answers, the highest in the state. It is followed by Agriculture (126), Home (83), Revenue (79) and Public Health and Medical Education (60). In other words, the Chief Minister's departments figure prominently even in the category that accounts for nearly two-thirds of the state's pending Assembly business.

If unanswered questions are one headache, another is about promises not kept. The Public Health and Medical Education Department, headed by Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, has the highest number of unfulfilled ministerial assurances: 46 in all. The Home Department, under the Chief Minister, follows with 32 pending assurances, while 21 relate to the Panchayat and Rural Development Department headed by senior minister Prahlad Patel.

The pending accountability trail extends beyond Assembly questions. Among PAC recommendations, the Public Works Department has the highest pendency with 18 recommendations awaiting compliance, followed by the Revenue Department (16) and the Forest Department (14).

Sources in the Parliamentary Affairs Department said the biggest concern remains the 832 incomplete replies, which constitute almost three out of every five pending Assembly matters. Equally significant are the 298 assurances made by ministers inside the House that are yet to translate into action, besides 120 pending PAC recommendations.

With the Monsoon Session beginning July 20, the Parliamentary Affairs Department, headed by Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, has issued strict directions to all departments to clear the backlog.

Principal Secretaries, Additional Chief Secretaries and Heads of Departments have been instructed to accord top priority to pending Assembly work and ensure replies are submitted within the prescribed timeline so that the pendency is brought down before the House reconvenes.

