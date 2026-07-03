87 Staff, Transfers, No Building: Inside Indore's 6-Year-Old 'Ghost Hospital'

A hospital in Madhya Pradesh employs doctors, nurses, lab technicians, and pharmacists. It even issues transfer orders. However, it exists only on documents, not in reality.

Khajrana Civil Hospital in Indore was approved in 2020 but has neither land nor a building. However, 87 government posts have been sanctioned, appointments have been made, and transfers continue to be issued in its name.

The latest posting order was issued on June 15, 2026. A laboratory technician was officially transferred to the hospital that has never admitted a single patient.

On June 23, 2020, the Madhya Pradesh government approved a 100-bed civil hospital for Khajrana, one of Indore's fastest-growing and densely populated areas. The project was expected to serve more than three lakh residents across Khajrana, Musakhedi, Tejaji Nagar, Bicholi Hapsi and nearby localities, while also reducing the massive burden on MY Hospital, MTH Hospital and the District Hospital.

Along with the approval, the government sanctioned 87 posts, including specialist doctors, medical officers, staff nurses, pharmacists, laboratory technicians and support staff. Six years later, however, the hospital remains trapped inside government records. Construction has not started because land has not been allotted.

Despite the complete absence of a hospital building, the sanctioned establishment has continued to exist on government portals. Transfers and postings are being made as if the institution is functional. The employees, however, are working elsewhere.

Officials say the sanctioned staff have been attached to PC Sethi Hospital, Hukumchand Hospital, Sanjeevani Clinics and other government health facilities across Indore. On paper, many of them remain linked to Khajrana Civil Hospital. In reality, the hospital has no address, no wards, no beds and no patients.

For residents, the consequences are real. People from Khajrana and nearby areas still have to rush to already overcrowded government hospitals elsewhere in the city for treatment. Had the hospital been built on time, officials and residents say it could have significantly eased the pressure on Indore's major public hospitals.

What The Government Said

Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Rajendra Shukla said the original proposal had changed over time. According to him, what was earlier an Urban Primary Health Centre was later upgraded into a 50-bed civil hospital, but construction could not begin because suitable land was not available.

"The sanctioned posts continue to appear on the departmental portal. The CMHO can attach the paramedical staff to nearby Sanjeevani Clinics. We are actively searching for land for the 50-bed hospital," Shukla said, adding that the employees have been adjusted against vacant positions elsewhere in Indore.

Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Madhav Hasani also confirmed that posts were sanctioned along with the hospital. He said the department could not secure possession of suitable government land in time, and land acquisition in urban areas is difficult and time-consuming.

"As of now, we have not taken possession of the land. Consequently, the data has not been updated at the departmental level, and construction work could not commence," Dr Hasani said. He added that while appointments were made specifically for Khajrana Civil Hospital, the staff have currently been deployed at 84 Sanjeevani Clinics and other government hospitals in Indore as per departmental requirements.

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Congress Claims Scam

The Congress has called it a serious case of administrative failure.

Senior Congress leader and former minister Sajjan Singh Verma demanded a high-level inquiry, alleging that this was a major scam. "It is a bizarre situation where the hospital does not exist on the ground, yet staff are being posted there and even transferred. The Congress will strongly raise this issue in the House during the upcoming Assembly session," he said.

Arshad Mirza Beg, president of the Khajrana Hospital Sangharsh Samiti, said the demand for the hospital was first raised in 2018.

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The project was approved by former health minister Tulsi Silavat.

He alleged that land is available, but the department is making excuses because valuable land in the area is under illegal occupation.