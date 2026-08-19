Dog Mask On, Man Claims Madhya Pradesh Sterilisation Drive All Bark, No Bite

The weekly public grievance hearing at the Collectorate office of Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district took an unusual turn on Tuesday when a man wearing a dog mask arrived to submit a complaint against the Khandwa Municipal Corporation.

Accompanied by Municipal Corporation Leader of Opposition Deepak "Mullu" Rathore, the man used the unusual form of protest to draw attention to alleged corruption in the civic body's stray dog sterilisation programme.

Rathore alleged that the Municipal Corporation had committed financial irregularities involving lakhs of rupees in the name of sterilising stray dogs. He claimed that the sterilisation programme was being conducted only on paper and alleged that government funds allocated for the campaign had been misappropriated.

The protester, wearing a dog mask, was taken by Rathore to administrative officials during the public hearing. The demonstration attracted considerable attention from officials and members of the public at the Collectorate, with photographs and videos of the unusual protest subsequently circulating on social media.

Rathore demanded an inquiry into the functioning of the sterilisation programme and the expenditure incurred by the Municipal Corporation. He alleged that despite spending substantial amounts on the campaign, the problem of stray dogs continued to persist in the city.

Deepak Rathore "Mullu", Leader of Opposition, Khandwa Municipal Corporation, said that the protest was intended to highlight alleged irregularities and seek accountability for the use of public funds.

The district administration has taken the complaint seriously and assured the complainants of an investigation. Additional Collector Kashi Ram Badole said a complaint concerning the functioning of the dog sterilisation centre and alleged corruption had been received during the public hearing.

Badole said the administration would conduct an inquiry into the allegations and examine the functioning of the centre. He added that if any irregularities were established during the investigation, strict action would be taken against those found responsible.