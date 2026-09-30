Madhya Pradesh Board Launches State-Level Orientation To Strengthen Teaching For Classes 6-8

The Madhya Pradesh School Education Department is conducting a four-day state-level orientation training for the State Resource Group (SRG), aimed at making the teaching process for Classes 6 to 8 more effective in alignment with the National Curriculum Framework (NCF)-2023 and the new NCERT textbooks. The programme started on Monday, September 28.

According to an official press release, a total of 153 SRG members specialising in Mathematics, Science, and Social Science are participating in the training. Academic support is being provided by the partner organisation 'Peepul' alongside subject experts from the Curriculum Cell of the State Education Centre, the official report noted.

According to the report, the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 envisions an education system that prepares students for the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century. To realise this vision, the NCF 2023 provides direction for necessary changes across various levels of school education and subjects, the education department said.

The education board placed special emphasis on strengthening the foundational competencies of students at the Class 6 to 8 level and preparing them for further studies. Significant revisions regarding content structure and the teaching-learning approach have been incorporated into the newly developed NCERT textbooks for Class 7, the board stated.

According to the state's education department, the objective of the training is to enhance the capacity of SRG members to understand these changes, the vision behind the textbooks, and the methods for teaching them effectively.

The training began on the first day with participant introductions and an overview of the various training sessions. Subsequently, a review of the previous year's training was conducted, followed by a detailed discussion on the recommendations of NCF 2023 and the features of the new textbooks. Special emphasis was placed on understanding the changes made to the textbooks and the new pedagogical approach adopted to enhance student learning, the official press release noted.

The workshop then conducted subject-specific sessions for Mathematics, Science, and Social Science, focussing on experiential learning. Concepts such as working with fractions in Mathematics, understanding electric circuits and their components in Science, and comprehending weather patterns in Social Science were explained through practical activities. Additionally, emphasis was laid on linking the teaching process to real-world classroom conditions through the observation of actual classroom settings.

The programme also discussed the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a teaching aid. According to the official report, sessions will be conducted on various topics, including joyful learning, mental health, ethics and values, skill awareness, AI, the DIKSHA and iGOT portals, and lesson plan development.

According to the State Education Centre, 1,932 master trainers will be trained across the state's 10 divisions after the training programme concludes. Through these master trainers, information regarding the new pedagogical approach and an understanding of the new textbooks will be disseminated to approximately 76,000 teachers across the state.