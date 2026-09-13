Madhya Pradesh School Students To Have Unique APAAR ID Like 'Aadhaar'

Madhya Pradesh School Education Department has announced that school students in the state will be issued a 12-digit APAAR ID (Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry), an Aadhaar-style unique digital identity for academic records. As per official record, unique IDs have been created for 78.5 per cent of the students.

Around 1 crore IDs have been generated so far, as per the official information. All student-related information will be integrated in the 12-digit APAAR ID.

Confirming the APAAR ID rollout for MP students through its official X handle, the state's School Education Department stated:

"Madhya Pradesh school students to have unique ID like 'Aadhaar'"

"All student information to be integrated in 12-digit APAAR ID," it added.

According to the official announcement, every student in the state will have a unique APAAR ID. The initiative aims to keep all educational details of a child safe digitally, as per the official information.

APAAR is a specialised identification system designed for students in India. This initiative is part of the 'One Nation, One Student ID' programme launched by the government, aligning with the National Education Policy of 2020.

As per official information, APAAR empowers students to accumulate and store their academic accomplishments, facilitating seamless transitions between institutions for the pursuit of further education.

The APAAR ID has simplified the processes of credit recognition and transfer right from the school level, thereby streamlining academic progression and recognition of prior learning, the official website stated.