Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister To Give E-Scooters To Over 7,500 Meritorious Students

MP Board: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is set to distribute e-scooters to meritorious students from the state on September 16 under the "Chief Minister Scooty Scheme." According to the official announcement, the state-level scooty distribution programme will be held in Bhopal, felicitating the students who excelled in Class 12 at government higher secondary schools.

Under the scheme, more than 7,500 eligible students across the state will receive e-scooties for the 2025-26 academic session. The official announcement noted that this initiative will facilitate their pursuit of higher education and make commuting to college more convenient. The state-level scooty distribution event will take place at the Government Subhash Excellence Higher Secondary School, Shivaji Nagar, Bhopal, starting at 10 am.

Who Is Eligible For The Award?

As per the official guidelines, to avail the benefits of the scheme, students must secure the first position in their school in Class 12 with at least 70 per cent marks in their first attempt. The scheme, implemented by the state government, benefits regular students studying in government higher secondary schools under the School Education and Tribal Affairs Departments, the official document noted. Students from all academic streams are included in the scheme, according to the official notice.

As per official records, more than 23,000 eligible students across the state have benefited so far from this scheme, which was launched by the state government to encourage meritorious students.

According to official information, the Chief Minister's Scooty Scheme is an initiative by the state government aimed at encouraging the hard work and achievements of meritorious students while also facilitating their further studies. "Encouraging students in government schools to excel boosts their enthusiasm for education and helps strengthen their participation in higher education," the state government noted.