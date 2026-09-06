Madhya Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test Now Online And Offline: Chief Minister

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday announced that the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) will now be held in offline mode in addition to online mode, a move aimed at providing relief to teachers. Yadav made the announcement while addressing the state-level Teacher Honour Ceremony organised at the RCVP Noronha Academy of Administration and Management in Bhopal on the occasion of Teachers' Day.

"Our government is committed to taking all necessary decisions that can improve the situation for teachers. The Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), being conducted on the directions of the Supreme Court, will be held in offline mode," Yadav said.

In a social media post on X, the School Education Department, Madhya Pradesh, shared a video of the chief minister announcing:

"We are continuously working to further improve the quality of education in the state. In this direction, it has been decided to conduct the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) both online and offline."

Yadav said that the government was working simultaneously on improving the quality of education in Madhya Pradesh. "We are making efforts to improve educational quality based on the recommendations of the School Education Department. Our government schools will be better than private schools," he said.

The chief minister said that teachers have a central role in shaping the future of the country and their contribution cannot be measured only through examination results. "The map of the country is drawn on paper, but the destiny of the country is shaped by our teachers in classrooms. Our teachers and gurus are the masters of these classrooms," Yadav said.

He added that a teacher's greatest satisfaction comes from seeing students progress in life and move ahead of their mentors. According to a report by the Indo-Asian News Service (IANS), the announcement was made during a ceremony in which Yadav and Governor Mangubhai Patel honoured 33 outstanding teachers from across the state.

Yadav said that the government respects the hard work of teachers and is committed to taking decisions aimed at improving their working conditions.

He also highlighted the contribution of government-school teachers, claiming that more than 50 per cent of students figuring in merit lists of board examinations are from government schools.

Governor Mangubhai Patel, addressing the gathering, said education was no longer confined to textbooks and needed to be upgraded in line with global requirements and employment opportunities. He urged teachers to identify the talents of students and help them develop according to their interests.