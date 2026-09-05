UPTET 2026 Result: Submit Objections Via Email Till September 10, Check Details

UPTET 2026 Result: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has issued a notice regarding representations against the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2026 result. The UPTET result 2026 was announced on August 26 following the examination conducted on July 2, 3 and 4, 2026. Candidates who have concerns or grievances regarding their results can submit representations to the commission electronically. As per the latest notice dated September 3, candidates must send their representations by email on or before September 10, 2026. The commission has also clarified that representations submitted through offline mode will no longer be accepted at its office.

Click here: UPTET Result 2026 Objection Notice PDF

How To Submit UPTET 2026 Representations?

Candidates seeking to raise objections or grievances against their UPTET 2026 results must send their representations to upesscprayagraj@gmail.com by September 10. The commission has specifically directed candidates to follow the guidelines mentioned in the notice while submitting their representations.

The UPESSC said candidates had been visiting its office in person to submit appeals and grievances related to their results. In view of this, the commission has stopped accepting offline representations with immediate effect.

The commission had earlier stated that the UPTET result could be modified, if required, after taking cognisance of candidates' concerns. It has now decided to constitute a five-member committee to examine the matter.

Candidates should note that representations received after the September 10 deadline will not be accepted. The latest notice also makes it clear that no further offline submissions will be entertained at the commission's office.

The UPTET 2026 examination was conducted in offline mode, while the provisional answer key was released on July 8. Candidates are advised to submit their representations within the stipulated deadline and strictly follow the instructions issued by UPESSC.