UP TET Result 2026 Released; Direct Link To Download Scorecard

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has released the UP TET Result 2026 on August 26. Candidates who appeared for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test can now check their results on the official website.
The UPTET 2026 exam was conducted from July 2 to July 4 across the state. The test was held for two papers - Paper 1 for Classes 1 to 5 and Paper 2 for Classes 6 to 8.
According to the result, 5.71 lakh candidates have qualified for the primary level, while 7.59 lakh candidates have qualified for the upper primary level.
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How to Check UP TET Result 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to download their scorecards:
- Visit the official UPESSC website.
- Click on the Candidate Services or Latest Updates section.
- Find and click on the UPTET Result 2026 link.
- Enter your registration number and password.
- Submit the details.
- Your UPTET result will appear on the screen.
- Check your marks and qualifying status.
- Download the scorecard and save it for future reference.
- Take a printout of the result for your records.
UP TET 2026 Category-wise qualifying marks
|Category
|Minimum Marks
|Percentage
|General
|90/150
|60%
|Other Backward Classes
|82/150
|55%
|Scheduled Caste
|82/150
|55%
|Scheduled Tribe
|82/150
|55%
|Economically Weaker Section
|82/150
|55%
Candidates who have qualified the UPTET 2026 exam should keep their scorecards safely for future teacher recruitment processes.