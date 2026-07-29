Uttar Pradesh TET Result When? Check Exam Details Here

UP TET Result 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) conducted the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2026 from July 2 to 4, 2026. The exam body released the provisional answer key on July 8, 2026, as per official information. According to the commission, nearly 20 lakh candidates had registered to appear for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test 2026. The examination was held at 955 exam centres across 60 districts of the state.

The UPTET is a mandatory eligibility examination for candidates seeking appointment as teachers in primary (Classes 1 to 5) and upper primary (Classes 6 to 8) schools in Uttar Pradesh. The exam body is expected to release the UPTET scorecards soon on its official portals, upessc.up.gov.in or updeled.gov.in.

To access the UPTET 2026 result, candidates must keep their login credentials, such as registration number and password, handy. Candidates qualifying the exam will receive the UTET certificate. The qualifying certificate will determine the candidate eligible for a teaching job.

Applicants must note that the UPTET qualifying certificate does not guarantee a job to the aspirants, as it is only a document that determines that the candidate is eligible to become a teacher. Qualified candidates will be eligible to apply for a teaching job in government or government-funded schools in Uttar Pradesh. However, the UPTET certificate is valid for a lifetime.

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The examination was conducted in five shifts over three days to accommodate the large number of candidates. According to official figures, on July 3, a total of 4,875 of the 5,639 candidates appeared in the first shift, while 764 remained absent. In the second shift, 4,455 of 5,639 candidates appeared and 1,184 were absent.