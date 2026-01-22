Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission Announces UPTET Exam Dates

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has announced the schedule for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UP TET) and other exams conducted by Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC). After a long gap, candidates finally have clear dates to plan their preparation.

According to official notification UPESSC will conduct the UP TET 2026 on July 2, 3, and 4.

In addition to the UP TET, the Commission has also released the dates for other important recruitment exams. The Assistant Professor Recruitment Exam will be held on April 18 and 19, 2026. This exam was originally scheduled for April 16 and 17, 2025, but was later postponed to September 4, 2025, and then canceled.

Furthermore, the Uttar Pradesh Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) exam will be held on May 9 and 10, 2026, while the Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) exam will be held on June 3 and 4, 2026.

Steps to view the calendar:

1. Candidates can view and download the UPESSC Exam Calendar 2026 by visiting the official website, upessc.up.gov.in.

2. Click on the 'Exam Calendar' link in the Notice Board section on the homepage.

3. The exam schedule is available as a PDF file.