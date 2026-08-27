UPTET 2026 Result Out: Over 13.3 Lakh Candidates Clear Teacher Eligibility Test

UPTET 2026 Result Out: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has declared the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2026 results. According to the commission, 80.07% of candidates who appeared for the primary-level examination and 71.85% of those who appeared for the upper-primary-level examination have qualified.

At the primary level, 5,71,435 out of 7,13,648 candidates who appeared for the examination were declared successful, recording a qualification rate of 80.07%. At the upper-primary level, 7,59,513 out of 10,57,021 candidates qualified, with a pass percentage of 71.85%.

The UPTET 2026 written examination was conducted across 60 districts at 955 centres in five shifts over three days. The examination was held in two shifts each on July 2 and 3, and in one shift on July 4.

Since the examination was conducted in multiple shifts, the result was prepared following the comparative evaluation process specified in the examination advertisement. The commission said this process was adopted in view of the large number of registered candidates. A total of 19,94,661 candidates had registered for UPTET 2026.

Working Teachers Also Record High Qualification Rates

A significant number of working teachers who appeared for the examination also qualified.

At the primary level, 93,387 of the 1,22,405 working teachers who appeared for the examination qualified, recording a success rate of 76.29%.

At the upper-primary level, 1,13,384 of the 1,46,394 working teachers who appeared were declared successful, resulting in a qualification rate of 77.45%.

The primary-level UPTET is conducted for eligibility to teach Classes 1 to 5, while the upper-primary-level examination is for Classes 6 to 8.

Candidates can check their UPTET 2026 results on the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission at upessc.up.gov.in.