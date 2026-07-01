UP TET 2026: Yogi Adityanath Announces Separate TET For In-Service Teachers

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2026, scheduled from July 2 to July 4, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed authorities to conduct a separate Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for teachers already serving in government schools. The decision is expected to benefit over one lakh in-service teachers across the state.

The directive was issued during a high-level review meeting held to assess preparations for the three-day examination, for which more than 20 lakh candidates have registered. Among them are around 1.85 lakh in-service teachers.

During the meeting, the chief minister instructed the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission to organise a separate TET for serving teachers. The move follows the Supreme Court's requirement that in-service teachers must clear the TET. Several states have witnessed protests by teachers over the issue.

The Chief Minister said teachers already in service should receive equal opportunities for employment-related benefits and promotions. He emphasised that no teacher should face difficulties merely because they did not get an opportunity to appear for the eligibility test.

Special arrangements for out-of-state candidates

The Chief Minister also directed officials to ensure proper transportation and accommodation facilities for candidates travelling from other states to appear for the examination. He said no candidate should face inconvenience during the exam period.

To facilitate the smooth conduct of the examination, assistance centres will be set up from bus terminals to examination centres, while control rooms will remain operational throughout the examination period.

Examination From July 2 To July 4

The UPTET 2026 will be conducted from July 2 to July 4 in two shifts each day. The examination will be held in offline mode using OMR answer sheets.

Paper 1 is meant for candidates aspiring to teach Classes 1 to 5, while Paper 2 is for those seeking eligibility to teach Classes 6 to 8. More than 20 lakh candidates have registered for the examination, including approximately 1.85 lakh serving teachers.