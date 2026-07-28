Uttar Pradesh TET Result 2026 Expected Soon: Here's How To Download Scorecard

UP TET Result 2026 is expected to be released soon by Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission. Candidates can download their scorecards from the official UPESSC website using their registration number and password. The UP TET Certificate will be awarded to qualified candidates, which is valid for a lifetime. The exam was conducted from July 2 to 4, 2026, in offline mode. A total of 17,70,714 candidates have appeared for the exam across all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

How to Check UP TET Result 2026?

Visit the official website at upessc.up.gov.in.

Click on the result link under the Latest Updates section on the homepage.

Fill in details such as registration number and password in the required fields.

Click on the "Login" button.

The UPTET Result 2026 will appear on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

UP TET Result 2026: Qualifying Marks

Candidates belonging to the general category have to score 60 per cent or 90 marks to qualify in UP TET 2026 exam. SC, ST, and OBC category candidates have to secure around 55 per cent. or 82.5 marks. The qualifying marks are important to get the UPTET eligibility certificate.

What Is UP TET Certificate 2026?

The UP TET Certificate 2026 is an official pass document given to candidates who clear the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test. It proves a candidate has the skills to teach in primary (classes 1 to 5) and upper primary (classes 6 to 8) schools in Uttar Pradesh. It is valid for a lifetime. The certificate is issued approximately 30 days after the result.