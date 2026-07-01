Uttar Pradesh TGT Result 2026 Out: Download PDF, Check Selection Status

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has released the UP TGT Result 2026 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the Uttar Pradesh Trained Graduate Teacher (UP TGT) recruitment examination can now check and download their result PDF online.

The result has been published in the form of a list containing the roll numbers of candidates who have qualified for the next stage of the recruitment process. Candidates whose roll numbers are mentioned in the result PDF will be considered eligible for further selection, as per the rules and guidelines set by the commission.

How to check UP TGT Result 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to download their result:

Visit the official UPESSC website.

Click on the UP TGT Result 2026 link available on the homepage.

link available on the homepage. The result PDF will appear on the screen.

Use the Ctrl + F option and enter your roll number.

Check your qualification status.

Download and save the result PDF for future reference.

Candidates are advised to carefully check all details mentioned in the result document. In case of any error or issue, they should contact the UPESSC through the official communication channels.

The release of the UP TGT result marks an important step in the recruitment process. Qualified candidates will now move ahead to the next stage of selection according to the commission's guidelines.

Candidates are also advised to keep checking the official UPESSC website for further updates related to the merit list, cut-off marks, document verification and the next phase of recruitment.

The UP TGT recruitment examination was conducted to select eligible teachers for Trained Graduate Teacher posts in Uttar Pradesh schools. The result announcement has brought relief for thousands of candidates waiting for their selection status.