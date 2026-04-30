UPESSC BEd Recruitment 2026: Registration Window Opens, Apply Via Direct Link

UPESSC BEd Recruitment 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Education Selection Service Commission (UPESSC) is inviting applications for the Assistant Professor (B.Ed) post. Candidates can visit the official website of UPESSC to apply.

The commission has announced a total of 107 vacancies. For these vacancies, the application window, which opened on April 28, will close on May 27, 2026, and corrections will be allowed till May 30. The exams for these vacancies are expected to be scheduled on July 28.

Read full notice here

Educational Qualifications

Master's degree from a recognised university and B.Ed.

The commission will conduct a written exam followed by an interview round for hiring.

How to Apply for UPESSC B.Ed Application Form

Visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission at upessc.up.gov.in. On the homepage, find and click on the "B.Ed Application Form" link to access the dedicated recruitment portal. Log in using your mobile number, application number, or email ID along with your date of birth. After that, click on "Verify & Send OTP" to complete the authentication process.

Once logged in, carefully fill out the application form with accurate personal, academic, and professional details. Upload all required documents in the specified format and size. Proceed to pay the application fee using the available online payment options. Finally, submit the form and download a copy for your records.