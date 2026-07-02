"Maybe It's A Sign From God": Delhi Wipro Employee's Candid Video After Layoff Goes Viral

A Delhi-based Wipro employee has gone viral after sharing an emotional video about being laid off after more than five-and-a-half years with the IT company. While she admitted the experience was heartbreaking and filled her with uncertainty, she said she believes it may ultimately be "a sign from God" to move on. In a video posted on Instagram, Anukriti Vidyarthi, who worked as a marketing and communications coordinator for Wipro AI Solutions, revealed that she was laid off on June 29 after what she expected to be a routine meeting with her manager and a representative from the HR team. Instead, she was informed that her role had become redundant.

"I'm jobless. Today is 29th June, 2026, and I had a call with my HR and the manager, and they told me that my role is redundant and I've been asked to leave the company. The company where I was there for like five and a half years," she said.

The sudden announcement came as a shock, she admitted, especially after spending so many years at the same organisation. Like many long-term employees, she said the company had become a familiar part of her daily life, making the transition even harder to process.

Vidyarthi said she is now facing an uncertain future and is unsure about what comes next. She questioned whether she would find another corporate job or finally take the leap to build something of her own. "I don't know if I'm gonna make it, and what I'm gonna do, if I'm gonna start something of my own. I have no clue. And I never thought that I'll be here at this stage. But I am," she said.

Watch the video here:

She also admitted that one of her biggest fears is losing the financial stability that comes with a regular paycheck. "I will not have a salary coming in every month, no matter what. Maybe I'll earn less, maybe I'll earn more, I don't know," she added.

Despite the uncertainty, Vidyarthi said she is trying to view the setback in a positive light. She believes the layoff may have happened for a reason, explaining that she probably would never have resigned on her own.

"Maybe it's a sign from God because mujhe lagta hai ki main kabhi naukri khud se chhodti. Toh Bhagwan ne bola, 'Niklo bhai ab yahan se, bahut ho gaya tumhara (I never thought I'd be here at this stage... But I am... Maybe it's a sign from the Gods because I don't think I would have ever quit this job on my own)," she said, suggesting the layoff may be the push she needed to begin a new chapter.

Her candid video has resonated with thousands of viewers online, drawing supportive messages from people who have gone through similar experiences. Many said layoffs have become increasingly common in the corporate world and encouraged her not to lose hope. Others urged her to treat the setback as an opportunity, with some suggesting she consider starting her own business, while several users shared stories of rebuilding their careers after unexpectedly losing their jobs.

One user wrote, "You will be fine..will have to fine..wishing you only the best..god bless." Another commented, "Going through same journey,, wishing you good luck too." A third said, "youll be fine.. great things are coming .. trust me, its a sign indeed."