Netanyahu Made Big Claim About Iran's Nuclear Plan. His Source Was A Fake Post

The conflict between the United States and Iran is no longer confined to the skies or the Strait of Hormuz.

While missiles and drone strikes dominate the headlines, a quieter battle is playing out on social media, through memes and misinformation. A stream of competing claims and counter-claims is now shaping the war itself, and the stalled ceasefire talks, in real time.

A recent episode shows exactly how. A sensational, unverified claim about Iran's nuclear programme began life in an obscure pocket of the internet. Within hours it had reached front pages in Israel and the US, been referenced in a speech by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and been shared by Mike Waltz, the Trump administration's ambassador to the United Nations, The New York Times reported.

On the morning of 5 August, an anonymous account on X based in India shared what looked like a bombshell. It claimed that Brig. Gen. Ahmad Vahidi, commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, had declared his country would never abandon its pursuit of nuclear weapons so long as Israel and the United States held theirs. The post came with a photo of the general and an AI-generated image of a mushroom cloud.

Also Read: Kill A US Soldier, Get $30,000 - Iran Announces Bounty, Double Pay For Women

There was no evidence the commander ever said this, and no proof that Iran has built a nuclear weapon. That did not stop the claim from spreading rapidly.

The quotation was picked up by Israeli accounts and then broadcast by a television channel there, which described it as Iran's first open admission that it was building a bomb. By that evening, it had found its way into a speech by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Mount Herzl, Israel's national cemetery in Jerusalem, where he referred to it as proof of Iran's intentions.

In Washington, Mike Waltz, the Trump administration's ambassador to the United Nations, shared the claim online, saying Iran was "finally admitting what's been obvious for years." Senator Rick Scott of Florida also reposted it, and Fox News also covered the claim.

The Times traced the post's journey. It began with an Indian X account with roughly 175,000 followers. Within two hours, a second Indian account, this one with 82,000 followers, shared a Hindi translation.

From there, an Israeli account called Mossad Commentary, which shares its name with Israel's intelligence agency but has no confirmed link to it, pushed the claim further, suggesting Iran was stalling rather than negotiating in good faith. Half an hour later, Israel's Channel 14 ran the quote in English. Yair Netanyahu, the prime minister's son and a political commentator, amplified the posts within minutes. Less than three hours after that, the claim had made its way into his father's speech.

Also Read: "Can't Be Seized By A Tweet": Iran On Trump's 'Will Soon Declare Hormuz US Territory' Remark

Esmail Baghaei, spokesman for Iran's foreign ministry, dismissed the viral post as "an example of the flood of lies against the Islamic Republic." He accused Israel of being behind such claims, though he offered no supporting evidence, and told reporters that similar allegations had been used for two decades to justify military action against Iran.

Iran's nuclear programme has drawn international scrutiny for three decades, though Tehran insists it is for civilian purposes only. The country's nuclear programme was one of the reasons US President Donald Trump cites to justify his campaign against Iran.

Questions about the claim's accuracy soon followed. Waltz's post was quietly taken down from X without explanation.

The episode shows how a single fabricated quote, born on an anonymous account, can travel across borders and languages within hours, shaping political rhetoric at the highest levels before anyone has verified whether it is true.