"Deeply Value Friendship With Israel": PM Modi Thanks Netanyahu For I-Day Wishes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday thanked his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu for his greetings on India's 80th Independence Day, and hoped the bilateral special strategic partnership grows even stronger, unlocking new opportunities and forging deeper people-to-people connections.

PM Modi also conveyed his gratitude to French President Emmanuel Macron, Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah and Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay among others for their wishes on India's Independence Day.

In his message, Netanyahu congratulated India and "my dear friend" Prime Minister Modi on the country's 80th Independence Day.

The Israeli prime minister noted that India and Israel achieved independence one year apart and both the countries are two ancient nations that seize the future together to bring a better life for the people of the two countries.

"Our innovation and friendship are boundless. The best is yet to come!" he said.

Thanking Prime Minister Netanyahu for his warm wishes, PM Modi hoped that the "India-Israel Special Strategic Partnership grow even stronger, unlocking new opportunities and forging deeper people-to-people connections between our nations." Israeli President Isaac Herzog also greeted President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Modi on the occasion of Independence Day.

"I hope that we will continue to strengthen this beautiful friendship between Israel and India," he said.

PM Modi said India deeply values its friendship with Israel. "We remain committed to further strengthening our Strategic Partnership for the benefit of our people," he said.

The prime minister also thanked French President Macron for his warm wishes.

Leaders of neighbouring nations like Bhutan and Nepal also conveyed their Independence Day wishes.

Extending his warm wishes to "elder brother" Prime Minister Modi, Bhutan Prime Minister Tobgay hoped the friendship and bond between the two nations continue to flourish.

Responding to him, PM Modi said, "We deeply cherish our special and enduring partnership with Bhutan, which continues to go from strength to strength".

Nepalese Prime Minister Shah extended his "heartfelt greetings" and best wishes to PM Modi and hoped the deep historical ties, close people-to-people relations and cooperation between Nepal and India continue to strengthen in the years ahead.

Thanking him, Prime Minister Modi said India is committed to working together to further strengthen the multifaceted and age-old civilisational ties between India and Nepal for the mutual prosperity and well-being of the people of the two nations.

Extending warmest greetings to President Murmu, Prime Minister Modi, the government and the "friendly people" of India on Independence Day, President of Maldives Mohamed Muizzu said eight decades of Independence reflect the aspirations, resilience and enduring spirit of the government and people of India.

"On this auspicious occasion, I reaffirm the commitment of the Government of Maldives to further advance our close partnership built upon mutual respect, shared prosperity and enduring friendship between our two peoples," he said.

PM Modi thanked President Muizzu for the warm wishes, and said "May the bonds of friendship between India and the Maldives continue to grow stronger".

In his greetings, Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides said Cyprus and India enjoy a strategic partnership rooted in shared principles and common interests, and guided by a forward-looking agenda that is already delivering tangible benefits to our peoples.

"We remain firmly committed to further deepening and broadening this partnership, and to unlocking its full potential," he said.

PM Modi thanked him, and said India looks forward to working together to further strengthen the close and extensive strategic partnership between the two nations.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)