Ghee, Oils Worth Rs 35 Lakh Seized After Food Authority Raids In Gujarat

Gujarat's Food and Drug Control Administration has seized more than Rs 35 lakh worth of suspected adulterated ghee and oils during raids in Surat and Deesa, following directions from Health Minister Praful Pansheriya to take strict action against food adulteration, officials said on Saturday.

In Surat, officials raided a factory operated by Keval Food Product at Hindva Dream Industrial Estate in Stad Pardi of Kamrej taluka.

The unit was found to be operating without a valid licence and allegedly manufacturing and packing suspected adulterated ghee in the name of genuine products.

Officials seized 5,157 litres of ghee, valued at Rs 26.12 lakh, packed under the brand name 'Shri Anmol Ratan Cow Ghee'. They also seized 1,485 kg of palmolein oil worth Rs 3.63 lakh and 285 kg of soybean oil kept for use in adulteration.

Samples of all the seized products were collected for testing.

The department said the factory was being operated with its exterior locked, while production and packing activities were allegedly being carried out inside the premises.

Separately, the Palanpur Circle team of the Food and Drug Control Administration conducted raids at various firms in Deesa.

During the inspections, officials seized 987 litres of ghee suspected to be adulterated, with an estimated value of Rs 6,22,200.

Legal samples have been collected in all the cases under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and sent to laboratories for examination.

Further legal action will be taken against those responsible on the basis of the findings.

"No person or business establishment found compromising the health of citizens through food adulteration would be spared. The campaign against adulteration in food products would be made stricter in the coming days," Pansheriya warned.

The latest seizures form part of enforcement action by the state authorities against suspected adulteration of food products, with officials focusing on both finished products and oils allegedly intended for adulteration.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)