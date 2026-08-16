KFC Outlet Sealed Over "Stale Chicken" Complaint In Karnataka

A KFC outlet in Karnataka's Mangaluru came under the scanner after food safety officials conducted a surprise inspection following a customer complaint alleging that spoiled chicken had been sold by the restaurant.

The complaint was lodged after a customer who ordered Chicken Peri Peri Legs online from the outlet allegedly found the food to be stale and foul-smelling.

Acting on the complaint, officials from the Food Safety Department carried out a raid at the outlet and inspected the kitchen, store room, cold storage facilities, deep freezer and fried chicken stock.

During the inspection, authorities sealed the godown and collected chicken samples for laboratory testing. Officials said further action will be taken based on the findings of the laboratory report.

Food Safety Checks Continue Across Karnataka

The raid at the Mangaluru outlet comes amid a series of inspections by the Food Safety Department across Karnataka.

In Mysuru city and district, food safety officials seized 9 kg of expired chicken from Rio Meridian Hotel, 68 kg of meat from Grand Mercure Hotel and 4 kg of mushrooms from Q Star Hotel. Authorities said further investigation is underway.

Separately, the Health Department conducted inspection drives at resorts in Mysuru and Nanjangud taluks. A total of three resorts were inspected and three notices were issued. Officials also collected five food samples, including two legal samples and three survey samples. During the drive, 16 kg of expired and perishable food items were seized and discarded.

Expired Food Found At Bengaluru Hospital

The latest action follows another inspection conducted at a private hospital in Bengaluru, where officials said they found expired raw materials inside the kitchen.

According to the Health Department, expired rava, icing sugar, maida and bakery products were found stored in containers. Officials also found four packets of mixture and nine packets of pani puri that had crossed their expiry date.

The food safety team additionally recovered stale bread, two plastic chopper boards, five packets of methi leaves, six packets of fried gram weighing 30 kg, one packet of green peas weighing 30 kg, and five packets of moong dal weighing 30 kg each.

Luxury Hotels Also Under Scanner

Last week, inspections at several luxury hotels and resorts in Bengaluru, including Four Seasons and Shangri-La, uncovered a number of food safety violations.

Officials said expired milk and rotten meat were found during the inspections, prompting the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department to initiate legal proceedings.