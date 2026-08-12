Want To Make State "Healthier Again": Karnataka Minister On Food Safety Crackdown

For the past several days, Bengaluru has witnessed an intensified food safety crackdown, with Karnataka's Food Safety and Drug Administration carrying out inspections across the city's food-service ecosystem from five-star hotels and premium restaurants to pubs, warehouses and large food-supply chains. Recent inspections at five-star hotels have reported findings including expired milk, rotten meat and vegetables with fungal growth, while a raid at a Zepto warehouse in Hoskote also flagged unhygienic conditions.

Against this backdrop, Karnataka Health Minister UT Khader spoke exclusively to NDTV about the reason behind the crackdown, what officials have found and what happens after the raids.

Khader said the campaign is driven by concerns over food habits and their long-term impact on public health.

"As a Health Minister, when we review the situation, we see a lot of diseases. Food habits are a major concern. Our intention is to address this on health grounds and make Karnataka healthier again," he said.

'We Started From The Top'

Explaining why the department began with five-star hotels and premium establishments, Khader said the government deliberately chose high-end businesses to send a wider message to the food industry.

Inspection at Zomato warehouse in Bengaluru

"We thought we should start from the top. We went to good corporate hotels and establishments which are known as premium hotels," he said.

He also questioned how certain processed and frozen food products are stored and supplied to consumers.

"If a bun can be stored for one or two months, people should know what preservatives are being used. If chicken is kept in cold storage for months, consumers should know how it is being stored," Khader said.

'Rotten Mutton, Expired Chicken, Fungus-Covered Fruits'

The minister said some of the findings during the inspections were particularly concerning because they were made at establishments where customers pay premium prices.

"Officials found rotten mutton, expired chicken and milk, and fruits with fungus," Khader said.

The health department has sealed the Zepto warehouse.

He also alleged that one hotel was using cooking oil that had been repeatedly reused and had turned extremely dark.

"The oil was repeatedly reused. It was so dark that even a street-food vendor may not use oil in that condition," he said.

Khader said the objective was not simply to punish establishments.

"We don't want to punish them. Our duty is to identify what they are doing wrong and ensure they put a good system in place to maintain cleanliness and serve healthy food," he said.

'Show Your Kitchen And Storeroom'

Responding to claims from some establishments that nothing expired or unsafe was found, Khader said businesses would have an opportunity to respond to the notices issued by the Food Safety Department.

"If they say everything is perfectly all right, show the people your kitchen and storeroom. Give consumers confidence," he said.

He suggested that restaurants could even consider displaying their kitchens through screens so customers can see how their food is prepared.

"Let them show their kitchen. Let them show their storeroom. If there is nothing to hide, let them give consumers that confidence," Khader said.

Suspicious Food Labelling

Khader also highlighted an alleged labelling irregularity discovered during one of the raids.

"In one pub, officials found a packet of chicken whose manufacturing date was the next day. The product was already there, but the manufacturing date was tomorrow. That raises the possibility that the sticker had been changed," he said.

He said the department would have to establish who was responsible for such labelling and where the product originated.

Quick-Commerce Warehouses Under Scrutiny

The crackdown has now extended to warehouses supplying products through quick-commerce platforms.

Khader said the logic was simple: authorities needed to examine the source of the food entering the supply chain.

"We have to go to the foundation, where the products come from. If the source is clean, the food reaching consumers will be safer," he said.

Asked about inspections at warehouses linked to Zepto and Zomato, Khader said officials had found some violations.

"Some mistakes have been found by our officers. There were issues with labelling and unhygienic conditions, and notices have been issued," he said.

But Khader said the government's concern was not about the companies themselves.

"I am not concerned about the hotel or the warehouse. I am concerned about the people. The health of the people is important," he said.

Even Indira Canteens Not Spared

The Health Department has also inspected Indira Canteens, a flagship government food programme.

Khader defended the decision to inspect the canteens, saying government-backed establishments cannot be exempt from food safety scrutiny.

"When the government provides all the facilities, the agency that operates them must also provide food properly. The government will take a call wherever shortcomings are found," he said.

PGs, Hostels And Wedding Caterers Next

Khader said the food safety campaign would not stop with hotels and restaurants.

The department is looking at paying guest accommodations, government and private hostels and catering companies supplying food for weddings and other functions.

He said catering companies were particularly important because many prepare food for several functions from central kitchens.

"If we keep inspecting them, at least they will come into a system. That system needs to be strengthened," he said.

Fines, Closure And Licence Cancellation

On what happens after inspections, Khader said the Food Safety Department has several enforcement options.

"There are fines, closure of establishments and cancellation of licences. We have the Food Safety Act and statutory powers," he said.

The government has also issued a simplified advisory highlighting the most important requirements that food businesses need to follow.

"The law and rules are extensive. Nobody will read the entire book. So we have taken the important points and issued them separately in an advisory so that establishments understand what they should and should not do," Khader said.

Citizens To Be Part Of Food Safety Monitoring

Khader acknowledged that the government cannot physically inspect every establishment every day.

"How many times can we raid? Civil society also has to come forward," he said.

He said the government was considering setting up watch teams at the taluk level involving citizens.

"The public also needs awareness. People should know what they are eating," Khader said.

Karnataka Wants Changes In Central Food Safety Rules

Khader also said Karnataka would approach the Centre seeking changes to food safety regulations and greater coordination between states.

He said the state was considering a conference of food safety officers from across India to discuss stronger enforcement and common standards.

"Central and state governments should work together to make a good policy," he said.

Khader said the ongoing inspections were ultimately aimed at changing practices across the food industry and restoring consumer confidence.

"We need public support also," he said, adding that sustained enforcement, consumer awareness and participation from civil society would be crucial to making food safety standards work on the ground.