"Extremely Unhygienic": Raid Exposes Filth In Zepto's Bengaluru Warehouse

Organic trash, discarded wrappers and bottles, accrued filth on the floor and empty cardboard boxes were found during a raid on quick-commerce firm Zepto's warehouse in Bengaluru -- conditions health officials described as "extremely unhygienic".

The health department also flagged other violations, including "non-compliant labelling, misbranding and unhygienic food handling".

"The Food Safety Division of the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department, Health and Family Welfare Department, conducted a special inspection drive at the Zepto Warehouse unit located in Hoskote Taluk, Bengaluru Rural District, with the objective of inspecting the quality, safety, storage, labelling and food handling practices of food products at the unit. During the inspection, various food safety violations were observed, including non-compliant labelling, misbranding, unhygienic food handling and storage conditions, and other violations of FSSAI requirements," the department said.

Also read: In Mumbai, Cockroach Infestation At Blinkit Unit, Sweets Seized From Reliance Retail

The health department has sealed the warehouse. It has also sent a notice to the facility and has recommended that a case be filed against it.

"Strict legal action will be taken against food business operators found violating food safety regulations. The Food Safety and Drug Administration Department will continue to undertake such special inspection drives to ensure that the public has access to safe, quality and hygienic food," it declared.

Earlier this week, such unhygienic conditions were also found in some of Bengaluru's top hotels.

Also read: 132-kg Rotten Food Seized After Raids On Bengaluru Restaurants, Pubs

On Monday, the food licence of a Blinkit facility was suspended in Mumbai following inspections by the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Blinkit is one of the top quick-commerce companies in India and Zepto's business rival.

The state FDA said that the licence of the facility run by Blink Commerce Pvt Ltd was suspended after officials, during an inspection, found the place to be in an unhygienic condition and infested with cockroaches.