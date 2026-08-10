132-kg Rotten Food Seized After Raids On Bengaluru Restaurants, Pubs

Days after food safety officials found expired milk, rotten meat and fungal growth on vegetables during inspections at several five-star hotels in Bengaluru, authorities intensified their enforcement drive and seized or disposed of 132 kilograms of food articles and 15 litres of used cooking oil during fresh inspections across the city.

The latest inspections, carried out on Sunday, covered a number of restaurants and pubs, where officials found food items that were either unfit for consumption or seized as part of the drive.

Hotel Sky Records Largest Disposal

At Hotel Sky in UB City, a major pub, officials found 45 kilograms of rotten chicken and beef, 6 kilograms of vegetable cutlets and 15 litres of used cooking oil.

The food articles, weighing a total of 51 kilograms, were found unfit for consumption and were discarded and destroyed as per procedure.

Seizures At Other Restaurants

At the Royal Chain Hotel, officials seized 50 kilograms of duck and 5 kilograms of fish.

At Madras Kitchen, 5 kilograms of green peas were seized.

Another 5 kilograms of mushrooms were seized from the Tescon Hotel.

At Sanchez Hotel, also a major pub, officials seized 3 kilograms of fish. In addition, 7 kilograms of cake, potatoes and tacos were found unfit and discarded.

Overall, food safety officials seized or disposed of 132 kilograms of food articles during the inspection drive. They also disposed of 15 litres of used cooking oil.

Earlier Raids On Five-Star Hotels

The latest inspections come just days after food safety officials conducted raids at several prominent hotels in Bengaluru, including The Lalit Ashok (Annex South), Shangri-La Bengaluru, Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru, Vivanta Bengaluru Whitefield, Taj Yeshwantpur and Radisson Blu (The Atria).

During those inspections, officials had found expired milk, rotten meat and fungal growth on vegetables, prompting stricter monitoring of food safety practices across hospitality establishments in the city.

