Custody Battle Behind Children's Murders In Bengaluru 5-Star Hotel: Police

The two children who were found dead in a room at a five-star hotel in Bengaluru were allegedly strangled by their father, police said on Tuesday, attributing the crime to a marital dispute and custody battle.

SG Imran, 45, was found lying in a pool of blood in the hotel room's toilet with his neck slit. His daughters, aged 8 and 10, were found on the bed just metres from the accused, police said.

Imran was rushed to the hospital and is out of danger.

Deputy Commissioner of Police GK Mithun said the man has confessed to killing his daughters. The officer said the man had been involved in a domestic dispute with his wife.

The officer said the man told the police that he had killed the children because he didn't get their custody. He slashed his own neck in a suicide attempt, he added.

"At Airport police station, one of the accused named Imran, aged around 45 years, confessed to having killed two of his daughters. One aged 10 years and the other aged around 8 years. We have also recovered a note from the murderer; he claims he wrote that letter. He also talks about the marital dispute between him and his wife. There was a dispute about the children's custody. He wanted children's custody, but the family members did not agree, and that is the reason he says he has committed this offence," Mithun said.

Also read: Bengaluru Man Books 5-Star Hotel Room, Kills 2 Children, Attempts Suicide

What Happened Inside The Hotel Room: The Sequence Of Events

Imran and his two children had checked into their room on Sunday. They were supposed to check out on Monday.

The staff called to check on their status around noon on Monday. But they didn't get a response.

They tried again after a couple of hours. When they didn't get a response, they opened the room with the master key.

"The day before yesterday, he checked into the room, but yesterday, around 4 pm, when the cleaning staff went in to check on the room, there was no response. So that is when they called the security personnel. When they opened the door, they found two girls lying on the bed. And this person, Imran, was lying in the toilet. They immediately rushed him to the hospital. He is under treatment. The doctors say that he is out of danger," the officer added.

Police contacted the accused's wife, who confirmed the marital dispute.

"We have also contacted the wife of the accused. She says that there was some dispute between husband and wife. The children were killed through strangulation. Based on the reports of the post-mortem, we will be taking the case forward, and we are checking if there are any other angles also present in this particular case," he added.

Police sources had said on Monday that the man suspected his wife of having an affair with another man.

"I didn't want my kids to grow up with this kind of mother, so I decided to kill them and myself," police sources quoted him as saying.