After Zepto, Food Safety Lens On Zomato, Inspection On At Bengaluru Warehouse

A day after sealing a warehouse belonging to quick-commerce firm Zepto in Bengaluru over alleged unhygienic conditions and safety violations, the Karnataka Food Safety and Drug Administration Department, on Wednesday, began an inspection of Zomato's warehouse in Bengaluru.

The officials landed at the Hyperpure By Zomato facility on Bannerghatta Road in Bengaluru and inspected the food items. The department is yet to issue a statement on the outcome of the inspection.

Food Safety officials have been on an overdrive in recent days with raids and actions on food delivery platforms as well as several big hotels and restaurants.

On Tuesday, a Zepto warehouse was sealed after an inspection found organic trash, discarded wrappers and bottles, accrued filth on the floor and empty cardboard boxes. The officials described the conditions at the warehouse as "extremely unhygienic".

The health department also flagged other violations, including "non-compliant labelling, misbranding and unhygienic food handling".

Read | "Extremely Unhygienic": Raid Exposes Filth In Zepto's Bengaluru Warehouse

"During the inspection, various food safety violations were observed, including non-compliant labelling, misbranding, unhygienic food handling and storage conditions, and other violations of FSSAI requirements," the department said.

Apart from sealing the facility, the health department has also sent a notice and has recommended that a case be filed against the warehouse operators.

A Zepto warehouse in Bengaluru was sealed on Tuesday after inspection

Later in statement, Zepto said that the company was cooperating with the authorities.

"Routine food safety inspections are conducted by authorities across the country as part of their regular oversight. We have fully cooperated with the authorities during the inspection, taken note of the observations and suggestions shared, and are taking the necessary steps to address them. We remain committed to continuously strengthening our processes and maintaining high standards of food safety and hygiene," a Zepto spokesperson said.

Read | 132-kg Rotten Food Seized After Raids On Bengaluru Restaurants, Pubs

Earlier this week, such unhygienic conditions were also found in some of Bengaluru's top hotels.

On Monday, the food license of a Blinkit facility in Mumbai was suspended following inspections by the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA).