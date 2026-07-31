"Wanted To Come In, Banged Door": Woman Alleges Harassment By Zepto Agent

A woman has alleged that she was harassed by a Zepto delivery partner after he repeatedly asked to enter her home, according to a video that has gone viral on social media.

In the Instagram video, the woman claimed that a delivery partner arrived at her house to deliver an order and later asked for drinking water. She said she gave him a bottle of water and told him he could take it with him.

According to her account, the delivery agent then asked for more water after finishing the bottle. She said he also repeatedly requested permission to come inside her home for five minutes.

The woman claimed that she refused several times and told him there was space outside where he could sit instead. However, she alleged that he continued asking to enter the house despite her repeated refusals.

She further claimed that after she attempted to close the gate, the delivery partner rang the doorbell multiple times and again asked if he could come inside for a few minutes.

The woman said she became frightened and closed the door. She alleged that the delivery agent then started banging on the gate.

In the video, she called on Zepto to investigate the incident and expressed frustration with the company's complaint process. She claimed that when she tried to report the matter through the app, she received an automated response stating that an investigation was underway.

The video has drawn widespread attention on social media, with many users expressing concern over customer safety and urging the company to thoroughly investigate the allegations.

Several commenters questioned the verification processes followed by quick-commerce platforms, with one user stating that companies such as Zepto and Blinkit should implement stricter screening measures, including medical checks, criminal background verification and address verification, to better protect customers.

Others advised users to exercise caution while receiving deliveries. "Just ask them to leave the order at the door and avoid unnecessary interaction. Please stay safe," one person wrote. Another commented, "Never allow delivery personnel inside your home. Simply collect your order and close the door. I'm sorry you had to go through this."

Zepto responded to the woman's post, saying: "This isn't the experience we aim to deliver, and we'd like to look into the matter. Could you please share your order details and contact number via direct message? Once we receive them, we'll investigate the issue immediately."

The allegations made in the video have not been independently verified.