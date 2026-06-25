"Papa I'm Leaving": Delhi Woman Dies By Suicide, Blames In-Laws In Video

A 24-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide at her matrimonial home in outer Delhi's Nangloi area after recording a video in which she claimed harassment by her in-laws, police said on Wednesday.

The woman was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her in-laws' house on Tuesday afternoon, they said.

According to the police, no suicide note was recovered from the spot. However, investigators found a video clip, over three minutes long, on her mobile phone in which she narrated her ordeal and addressed her parents, husband and other family members.

In the video, Tina can be heard telling her father that she was "leaving". She asked her parents not to fight over her death and urged them to take care of her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter. She also said she did not want her child to be handed over to anyone else, including her husband.

Tina got married around two-and-a-half years ago and was living in Nangloi with her husband, who works in the private sector. The couple has a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter.

"I only wanted a small family. I never practised any black magic,” she said in the video, while also alleging ill-treatment by her husband's family. She also described her husband as unstable and said she could no longer live with him, according to police sources.

The police said they received information about the suicide on Tuesday and rushed to the spot. The body was taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered on the basis of statements recorded before the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), and further investigation is underway, police said.

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