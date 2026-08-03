Couple Dies After Being Hit By Train In Delhi, Suicide Suspected: Police

A 23-year-old man and a woman died after a train hit them between Okhla and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations here, with police suspecting it to be a case of suicide, an officer said on Monday.

According to the Railway Police, they received information about the incident via a railway memo at Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station police station in southeast Delhi at 8:47 pm on Sunday. A police team rushed to the spot.

"On reaching the railway tracks between Okhla and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations, police found the bodies of a man and a 20-year-old woman lying on the tracks. A female police officer and the crime team were also called to the scene, and the spot was inspected," a senior police officer of the railway unit said.

During the search, police recovered an Aadhaar card from the man's pocket, which established his identity. He was identified as Sagar (23), a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district.

The woman was subsequently identified as Shivani (20), a resident of Bulandshahr.

Police said the bodies were shifted to the mortuary at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital for post-mortem, and their family members have been informed.

The officer said preliminary investigation suggests that the couple died by suicide after jumping in front of a moving train. However, police are verifying the exact circumstances leading to the incident.

Police said further investigation is underway.

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