Domestic Help Arrested For Theft In Delhi, Diamond Rings, Cash Recovered

The police have arrested a domestic help and her alleged accomplice for their involvement in a house theft in Delhi's Krishna Nagar, recovering two diamond rings and cash during the investigation, officials said on Sunday.

According to a press release issued by the Delhi Police, the case was solved through prompt investigation, CCTV footage analysis and technical surveillance.

An e-FIR was registered at Krishna Nagar Police Station on June 25 under Section 305(A) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) following a complaint by Sachin Gupta, a resident of Krishna Nagar.

The complainant told police that unknown persons had stolen valuables from an almirah at his residence on June 22 during the daytime. The stolen items included two diamond rings, a pair of gold jhumkas and cash amounting to Rs 15,800.

Considering the seriousness of the offence, the investigation was assigned to Head Constable Neeraj, while a special police team was constituted under the leadership of Inspector Vijender Rana, Station House Officer of Krishna Nagar Police Station. The team comprised Head Constables Neeraj, Naveen Malik, Sachin and Arun. The investigation was carried out under the supervision of the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Gandhi Nagar, and the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shahdara.

Police said the investigating team immediately visited the crime scene, collected available evidence and recorded the statements of the complainant and other witnesses. CCTV footage from the surrounding area was collected and examined in detail, while technical surveillance and local intelligence were simultaneously developed to identify the suspects.

During the investigation, suspicion fell on Monika, the complainant's domestic help, who had been present at the house on the day of the incident. According to the police, sustained enquiry and technical investigation revealed that she had allegedly entered into a criminal conspiracy with her associate, Vineet, to commit the theft.

Acting on technical inputs and human intelligence, the police team traced Vineet to Taharpur Bhabisa village in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district. Following a raid and sustained surveillance, he was apprehended. During interrogation, Vineet allegedly disclosed Monika's involvement, following which she was also arrested.

Police said they recovered two diamond rings and Rs 9,500 in cash, a substantial portion of the stolen property.

The accused have been identified as Vineet (22), a resident of Taharpur Bhabisa village in Shamli district, Uttar Pradesh, and Monika (27), a resident of Nunakheda, Indawali, in Muzaffarnagar district, Uttar Pradesh.

Highlighting the significance of the case, the police said the “prompt detection of the case demonstrates the professional competence, vigilance and coordinated efforts of the staff of Police Station Krishna Nagar.” The police added that “through scientific investigation, meticulous CCTV analysis, technical surveillance and sustained field efforts, the investigating team succeeded in identifying and apprehending both accused persons within a short span of time and recovered a substantial portion of the stolen property.”

The police further said the successful detection reflects the police's commitment to ensuring the safety of citizens and taking prompt action against those involved in property-related crimes.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)