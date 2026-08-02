They Went To J&K From Chhattisgarh To Earn Money For Family, Got Killed By Terrorists

Driven out of their quiet villages in Chhattisgarh by crushing poverty, Deepak Ratre and Bhupendra Bhaina journeyed to Jammu and Kashmir in search of a better future but ended up becoming the latest victims of terror, plunging their families into despair.

The duo, both in their 20s, were gunned down at the brick kiln where they were employed in the Kelam area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district late on Friday evening.

Deepak Ratre (24), the sole earner for a household with a disabled brother, an elderly mother, wife and a four-month-old infant son, leaves behind a grief-stricken family in Bundeli village of Sakti district, his uncle Haldhar Ratre said on Saturday.

He had travelled to Jammu and Kashmir with his wife around seven to eight months ago to work at a brick kiln, hoping to secure a better future, he said.

"Deepak's father had died earlier. His younger brother is physically disabled. His mother and brother are now inconsolable. With him gone, there is no one left in the family to earn a livelihood," Haldhar told PTI.

Haldhar said he had spoken to the district administration, which was making efforts to bring Deepak's remains back to his native village.

A similar tragedy unfolded in Sarangarh-Bilaigarh district, where 28-year-old Bhupendra Bhaina had left his village of Chhuiya three months ago to work at a brick kiln in the Union Territory with his wife.

The couple left their four-year-old son in the care of Bhupendra's grandmother and minor sister, while his parents and brother were away working as labourers in Himachal Pradesh, Sarangarh-Bilaigarh Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma said.

He said that officers reached Bhupendra's home around 2 am to break the tragic news. However, given the sensitive hour, the police chose not to inform his elderly grandmother and young sister immediately, instead contacting his father in Himachal Pradesh.

Local authorities are coordinating with police and J&K administration for all necessary assistance to bring back his remains, he added.

Unaware of her brother's death on Saturday morning, Bhupendra's sister told reporters that he had gone to Kashmir solely because the family struggled to afford bare necessities.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed grief over the deaths and described the killings of the two workers in the "cowardly terror attack" as deeply painful.

He said necessary directions had been issued to officials and assured that the Chhattisgarh government stood firmly with the bereaved families and would extend all possible assistance.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)