Policeman Shot Dead In Terror Attack In Jammu And Kashmir's Anantnag

A policeman was shot dead when suspected terrorists opened fire at a police party in Anantnag town of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.

The firing took place around 12.30 pm at Lal Chowk in Anantnag, the officials said.

A head constable posted on duty was killed in the attack and rushed to the Government Medical College hospital at Anantnag.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched an operation to track down the terrorists.