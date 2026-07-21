Cleric Arrested For Sheltering, Aiding Pakistani Terrorists In J&K

In a significant breakthrough against the terror ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir, police have arrested a cleric accused of providing safe haven and logistical support to Pakistani terrorists operating in Kishtwar's Chatroo area.

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Rafiq Naik, a resident of Dwather, Singhpora, Kishtwar. He was serving as a cleric in a mosque in the Kalasoi area.

Police said Naik was the key ground handler for a Pakistan-backed terror group led by Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Saifullah. He provided shelter, food, supplies and coordination to Saifullah and his associates, enabling them to survive in the forests of Chatroo for nearly two years.

Saifullah and his group were eliminated by security forces in an operation earlier this year. Investigators say it was Naik's support network that kept them alive and active for so long.

According to police, Naik was arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into material support being extended to foreign terrorists in the Chatroo belt.

OGW Network Being Dismantled

Officials called the arrest a crucial breakthrough in efforts to dismantle the support structure for cross-border terrorism in the district.

Earlier, police had arrested Muneer Ahmed and Mashkoor Ahmed in connection with the same case. Sources said Mashkoor Ahmed, a school teacher was picked up for allegedly providing logistical and communication support to the same terror module.

Police said the investigation is progressing on multiple fronts. Sustained operations are underway to identify and arrest other overground workers linked to the network and to completely neutralise its support base in Kishtwar.

The arrest, officials added, sends a clear message that no one providing aid to terrorists - irrespective of their position - will be spared.