Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis Reveals Who Will Use AI Most Effectively In Future

The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) tools in the last few years has left fresh tech graduates worried that automation will replace their coding and problem-solving skills. While these fears are grounded in reality, Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis has offered a more reassuring perspective. Hassabis emphasised that STEM students will actually be able to leverage AI to work more effectively.

Speaking at a London business conference, Hassabis highlighted that knowing the fundamentals of software can give users a leg up in using AI. Instead of replacing human engineers, AI will serve as a powerful tool that enhances productivity and elevates human capability in technology.

"You absolutely needed to lean into STEM and computer science. It's just a higher-level programming language is the way you can think about what programming is going to become," Hassabis said, as per Business Insider.

"You're still going to need to know about architecting things and best software engineering practices. Those people who understand the deep technical, they'll be able to use these tools 10 times more effectively than people who don't have that technical knowledge."

The 2024 Nobel Prize in Chemistry winner added that AI will also create the need for people to study ethics and social sciences.

"I also believe that the time is now for the humanities like philosophy, economics. I think we really need them in the world we're about to enter," he said.

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Hassabis, who cofounded DeepMind in 2010, which Google acquired in 2014, has previously predicted that human-level artificial intelligence (AI), popularly referred to as Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), was only five to 10 years away.

"For me, it's this question of international standards and cooperation and also not just between countries, but also between companies and researchers as we get towards the final steps of AGI. And I think we are on the cusp of that. Maybe we are five to 10 years out. Some people say shorter, I wouldn't be surprised," said Hassabis.