Tech Company Lures Interns With Rs 35 Lakh Package, Then Blames AI And Ghosts Them All

A fresh software engineering graduate from a tier 1.5 college has caught social media's attention after sharing how a promise of Rs 35 lakh per annum (LPA) compensation package was broken, leaving them with a Rs 6 LPA package only. In a now-viral social media post, the techie detailed that they had secured a six-month on-campus internship with a performance-based pre-placement offer (PPO) worth Rs 35 lakh. However, at the end of the internship, the company reneged on the agreement and pulled the initial offer.

The techie highlighted that 90 other interns faced a similar fate when the company revoked the offers, leaving them stranded.

"I got placed on campus for a 6-month internship with a performance-based PPO (35 LPA) and was removed from the campus process," the techie wrote.

"I gave my everything, tried my best during the internship and had really positive manager feedback (I was basically told by my manager that I would 100 per cent get the PPO and not to worry). But just two days before the end of the internship, all 90 interns got a rejection email."

The unnamed company spent the money on artificial intelligence (AI) to replace the software development engineers, the techie said, adding that the only option they had was a Rs 6.5 LPA offer from Accenture.

"The only option I have is a 6.5 LPA offer from Accenture that I got as a backup from campus placement. I am not getting any interviews at all, not even seeing any job postings for freshers."

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Social Media Reactions

As the post gained traction, social media users empathised with the techie's situation and advised them to take up the current offer and build from there.

"Take what you have on the table and join the company for which you have a backup offer. After a few months, start trying outside," said one user while another added: "Something similar happened to my friend. She got placed in Verizon last year and then all the students were revoked 8 months later due to some company changes."

A third commented: "They have literally scammed you guys with the dream of 35 LPA. They knew giving this offer would make interns work extra hard to land the PPO. Now they gave the excuse of AI to not follow up on their promise. Don't overthink, even if you saved them from bankruptcy, they wouldn't have hired you."

A fourth said: "Bro, I'm telling you, don't worry, yes I know that giving hopes for 35 LPA and then with your expectations and hopes up so high that Rs 6 LPA might seem bad, but in this economy, I wouldn't be shocked."