Man, 32, With Rs 4.5 Crore Corpus Shares What He Got 'Wrong' In Life: 'I Don't Get Excited'

A 32-year-old Indian man with a Rs 4.5 crore net worth has caught social media's attention after sharing his portfolio details that included investments in mutual funds, stocks and fixed deposits. While the corpus was impressive, the man said he was not excited by looking at the numbers anymore. Diagnosed with type 2 diabetes and hypertension, the man said he had got it 'wrong' when it came to health during his journey to amass wealth.

The entrepreneur highlighted that the wealth allocation was fine, but he kept his health on the back burner to achieve it, which he was regretting at this stage in life.

"I spent about seven years going from a job to running my own consultancy. Independence was the goal, and I got it. What nobody tells you is that independence means the work never has an off switch," the user wrote in a Reddit post.

"What I actually got wrong: Not the allocation. The allocation was fine. What I got wrong was treating my health like a line item I could defer, the same way you defer a tax filing."

The man said he skipped meals, led a sedentary lifestyle with no exercise and worked past 2 am regularly, which ended up affecting his health.

"I thought I'd fix it after the next milestone. There is always a next milestone," he said, adding: "The corpus is real and I'm grateful for it. I just want to be clear that it did not arrive as a feeling of arrival. It arrived as a number in an app, on a day when I had a fresh prescription in my pocket."

Check The Viral Post Here:

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Social Media Reactions

As the post gained traction, social media users praised the man for his financial discipline but urged him to take his health seriously.

"Dude, take care of yourself and your health. Everything comes second," said one user, while another added: "Type 2 diabetes can be reversed. Lift weights, cut down on all refined carbs, eat mostly plants, have enough protein."

A third commented: "Big numbers, man. Thanks for the lesson, I too have been deferring on my health and gaining weight, just delaying it because there is one more milestone to achieve, thinking that once I achieve that milestone I'll work out."

A fourth said: "Rs 4 crore, 32M. Type 2 diabetes and hypertension are both reversible, considering your age is 32. You have made a good financial cushion; now prioritise your health."