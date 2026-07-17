Founder Slams Rs 3,000-Crore Company For Not Paying Dues 5 Months After Project Completion

An entrepreneur running a video production company has called out a 'Rs 3,000 crore lala company' after not being paid dues for over five months, following the completion of a time-sensitive project. Without naming the client, the entrepreneur detailed that their products were consumed in almost every Indian household, and since their turnover was in thousands of crores, they were exploiting a small business.

The said 'big lala Indian company' needed a video of their manufacturing plant for an upcoming expo when they approached the video production firm.

"The exhibition was just 5 days away. The person coordinating with me for the project was actually one of the company directors himself, who was a third-generation entrepreneur," the user wrote in a Reddit post.

Since it was a massive company, the founder did not think they would dilly-dally on the payment. Hence, he decided not to seek any advance payment and started the work immediately.

"My team and I literally worked day and night for those five days. Somehow we managed to deliver the final video before the deadline so they could properly showcase their plant at the exhibition. Everything was smooth till the video got delivered," he said.

"The moment payment came up, everything changed. Calls started getting transferred to other departments. Vendor empanelment and PO formalities suddenly appeared after the work had already been completed and used. I submitted every document immediately, followed up repeatedly through calls, WhatsApp and email, and eventually even basic responses stopped."

Five months later, the company is not willing to pay for the efforts put in by a small business. The founder pointed out that one of the company directors, who was coordinating the project, routinely talks about ethics and values on LinkedIn, but was not fulfilling the basic business obligations in real life.

"This man will proudly tell you what his grandfather built, what his father expanded and how he is carrying the family legacy forward. But apparently, all that education becomes useless the moment basic business ethics are required," the man said.

"Honestly, that tells you a lot about the so-called values inside some of India's biggest companies. From the outside, everything looks polished. Huge turnover, famous family name, foreign degrees, corporate presentations and endless talk about ethics. But inside, employees are abused, vendors are made to chase their own payments, and basic professionalism disappears the moment the work is delivered."

Check The Viral Post Here:

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As the post gained traction, social media users empathised with the entrepreneur, adding that no matter the client's stature, taking advance payment and maintaining proper paperwork should be the norm.

"The landscape is filled with such scum. Next time, if it is urgent for the other party, ask them for a full advance before submitting a quote," said one user, while another added: "These so-called 'big companies” have this mindset that they can do whatever they want, but a small business owner won't be able to do much, and they can buy anyone out anytime."

A third commented: "This is more common than you would imagine. We as a creative agency have faced this when we started up. A big hospitality brand wanted artworks for their outdoor media campaign for New year's. We worked an entire week day and night to deliver under very high pressure. After delivering the entire campaign the brand decided not to pay as they "didn't use it"!!! We were devastated."

A fourth said: "This is very common nowadays. When it comes to money, many people shy away from honoring their commitments. That's why, whenever you're putting in effort, never work for free."