Exclusive: Tamannaah Reveals When She Bought Her First Piece Of Jewellery

Tamannaah Bhatia is not merely a talented actor and a graceful dancer; she is also a businesswoman who understands jewellery and how to accessorise with it to elevate any look. She launched Tamannaah Fine Jewels in January 2026, and since then, the brand has been gaining popularity among jewellery aficionados.

She recently hosted her first Delhi pop-up, and it was a huge success. In an exclusive interview with NDTV's Mayank Choudhary, the Baahubali star opened up about when she bought her first piece of jewellery and what kind of accessories she likes to pair with her outfits.

Tamannaah Bhatia Reveals When She Bought Her First Piece Of Jewellery

Tamannaah Bhatia was only 15 when she debuted as an actor in Chand Sa Roshan Chehra (2005). She started working in the entertainment industry at a very young age, and later that year, her Telugu film Sree was released.

The actor became financially independent at a young age; however, it wasn't until her early 20s that she bought a piece of jewellery for herself. "I actually made it from my dad's factory, but I must have been around 23," she told NDTV.

For Tamannaah, jewellery is more than just metals and gemstones. She believes that a few good pieces can instantly amplify a person's style. "I like to mix metals," she said, adding that layering jewellery can make a lot of difference.

Since she launched Tamannaah Fine Jewels, she has been serving a masterclass in how to layer different metals, earrings, bangles, and necklaces, as a sign of quiet luxury instead of screaming, "I am rich."

She also shared a piece of advice for women who like to invest in jewellery. "You should have a nice pair of earrings that you can wear every day, like a pair of hoops," she told NDTV.

Tamannaah Fine Jewellery

When Tamannaah announced the launch of Tamannaah Fine Jewellery, she took to Instagram to share, "Tamannaah Fine Jewellery is built on a simple idea: fine jewellery shouldn't be saved - it should be lived in. These are pieces designed to move with you through real life, from day to night, from quiet routines to unforgettable moments. Think day diamonds and gold that feels like second skin - jewellery that stacks, layers, and becomes part of your everyday uniform."

Since the launch of her brand, she has collaborated with models, artists, and actors, including Mrunal Thakur, Khushi Kapoor, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Parul Gulati, among others.

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