Inside Suniel Shetty's "Sustainable" Khandala Home: Lord Shiva Idol, Home Theatre, Retractable Roof

Most celebrity homes are defined by their luxury, but a few stand out not for their opulence, but for the thought and intention behind every design detail. Suniel Shetty's house in Khandala is one such example.

It's not just the interiors that tie the space together, but the way every element reflects the personality of those who live there. Rustic yet refined, Shetty's home is surrounded by lush greenery and thoughtfully incorporates natural rocks that existed on the land long before the house was built.

Here is a sneak peek into the "sustainable" home of the Welcome To The Jungle star.

Inside Suniel Shetty's Khandala Home

"Home is about being happy. Being able to do what I want to do, and being able to be who I am," Suniel Shetty said in an interview with Asian Paints in 2022.

The entryway to his home is framed by a staircase with an integrated Lord Shiva idol on the left. Positioned right in front of the wooden doors is a small Lord Ganesha statue, showcasing Suniel Shetty's spiritual side.

Inside the home, you walk down the stairs and enter the living room, which Suniel Shetty calls, "My space". He added that the beauty of the room lies in its high ceiling, natural light and the abundance of greenery brought in by indoor plants.

He further shared that the exterior blends into the interior. "There are a lot of earthy textures, a lot of rust, off-whites, greens and browns. I am obsessed with plants, I am obsessed with nature and wood," he added.

It is evident that Suniel Shetty cherishes plants, in fact, he has agricultural roots, and he reportedly indulges in farming at his Khandala home. "Greens Green greens matter to me," he said.

The space is built in such a way that it allows for the natural light to seep inside, allowing trees and plants to flourish inside the house.

A narrow pathway, adorned with indoor plants and trees, guides the way to the dining space featuring a giant 10-seater dining table.

The dining room blends into a sit-out area, which has a retractable roof. It is one of the best corners of the house as the sky becomes the roof, and the actor said that he likes to sit and watch the stars at night.

Next is the home theatre, equipped with black couches, comfortable seating, film posters and a giant screen. "The idea of having a den for me is disconnecting from everything that happens in Mumbai," he said during the interview.

His home includes rock formations that existed on the land before he built anything on it. Now they are a part of the interior of the house and add to the earthy textures.

"It is because I have used the contour of the land to create the highs and lows for water retention, allowing excess water to move out. I have also used features that were already a part of the land," he added.

Suniel Shetty takes pride in the fact that his Khandala home is an example of "sustainability" - not only does it protect the environment, but it also integrates natural elements into its design.

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