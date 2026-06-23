Farah Khan Explains Why She Misses Tamannaah Bhatia's Girls' Nights

In the latest vlog, Farah Khan shared a glimpse of Tamannaah Bhatia's house. The duo are good friends and first worked together in the 2013 film Himmatwala, starring Ajay Devgn and Paresh Rawal.

In the video, they discussed Tamannaah's journey in South Indian cinema, her Bollywood debut, and how Shah Rukh Khan called her to ask if she would play Ghafoor in The Ba**ds Of Bollywood, directed by Aryan Khan.

Why Farah Khan Skips Tamannaah Bhatia's Girls' Nights

Amid the conversation, Tamannaah shared that she likes to host parties at her home, especially girls' nights, which Farah has been invited to many times. But she often skips them.

Explaining the reason, the choreographer said, "I have also been invited to her girls' night, but I have not made it because I sleep by 9 pm."

The director follows a strict sleep schedule and rarely gives it up for anything. However, in a March 2025 post, she shared that there are only a few people on this planet for whom she can stay awake until midnight, and one of them is Sunita Kapoor.

Farah Khan On Weight Loss And Surgery

In 2025, Farah Khan appeared on Soha Ali Khan's podcast, All About Her. She shared, "I used to be very thin till I had the kids. I had terrible skin, and I did not even go for a blow dry because I was working non-stop. We used to shoot day shifts and night shifts altogether."

Farah Khan has triplets - Czar, Diva and Anya - with her husband, Shirish Kunder.

The turning point in Farah's life came when she turned 50. "After I hit 50, I started visiting a skin doctor and regularly taking hair vitamins," she added.

Recalling an incident that pushed her to lose weight and embark on a fitness journey, she shared, "Once we had taken the kids on holiday, and I was literally overweight, and a lady came. Shirish was there, and she said, 'Can I clean your room? Can you ask your son (Shirish) to leave?' And Shirish just laughed. He went and told the kids, 'They thought I was your brother.'"

But the director's journey towards weight loss wasn't a cakewalk. She said that it took her seven years to see a significant change in her weight.

"After 4-5 years (of giving birth), I had to go and do a tummy tuck surgery because there was so much extra skin," she told Soha, adding that she also received vitamin drips and lymphatic massages at a wellness spa.

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