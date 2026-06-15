Masoom Minawala Shares How She Lost Weight Postpartum: "Did Not Take Ozempic"

Influencer and entrepreneur Masoom Minawala has never shied away from sharing the highs and lows of her personal life with her followers. Married to businessman Shailin Mehta since January 2017, Masoom is a mother of two. The couple welcomed their son, Zavi Mehta, in December 2022 and their daughter, Noor, in October 2024.

Over the years, Masoom has spoken openly about motherhood, balancing work and family, and the realities of postpartum life. Recently, followers began noticing her physical transformation and flooded her with questions about her weight loss. Many even wondered if she had used popular weight-loss drugs such as Ozempic.

Addressing the speculation, Masoom Minawala shared a series of three videos on Instagram, opening up about her postpartum weight-loss journey and the lifestyle changes that helped her feel healthier.

Masoom Minawala's Health Struggles Behind The Weight Loss

Masoom Minawala began by revealing that her journey was never just about losing weight.

"Have you ever looked into the mirror and not recognised yourself?" she asked her followers.

According to the influencer, she was dealing with three major issues:

Extreme bloating

Energy crashes after meals

Feeling uncomfortable in her own body after childbirth

She explained that the first big step was finding a health and medical expert she could trust.

"The first unlock for me... has actually been identifying a health expert, a medical expert that I could trust and could guide me through it," she said.

How Masoom Minawala Fixed Her Gut

In the second video, the influencer shared two changes that she believes made a huge difference. The first was improving her gut health, which she called one of the most underrated health habits.

The second was intermittent fasting. She started small, fasting for 10 to 12 hours before gradually increasing it to 12 to 14 hours and eventually 14 to 16 hours.

"The overarching answer to this massive question, how did I lose so much weight, is actually consistency and doing the really boring things," Masoom said, clarifying, "And, I did not take Ozempic."

How Masoom Minawala Found Joy In Movement

The final video focused on exercise, but not in the traditional sense.

Masoom Minawala said she struggled to force herself into workout routines that felt stressful or exhausting. Instead, she found an activity she genuinely enjoyed: horse riding.

"I am actually 100% sure that how I lost the first leg of that really stubborn postpartum weight was because of horse riding," she shared.

The influencer also spoke about the importance of having a positive mindset and being kind to one's body.

Rather than promoting quick fixes, Masoom Minawala's message focused on consistency, sustainable habits, joyful movement and improving overall health.

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