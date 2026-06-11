Fitness Influencer Loses 26 Kg, Shares <i>'Desi'</i> Diet Hack She Followed For 2 Years

For many people trying to lose weight, the biggest challenge is not exercise or cutting calories, but staying consistent. One day starts with a healthy breakfast, but by the weekend, cheat meals, cravings, and busy schedules often take over. That is why fitness experts often say that successful weight loss is less about finding the "perfect" diet and more about building habits that you can stick to for months and years.

That is exactly what fitness content creator Ritm said helped her lose an impressive 26 kg over two years. In an Instagram post, Ritm shared the simple eating routine she followed throughout her weight-loss journey. Surprisingly, it did not involve complicated meal plans or constantly changing menus. Instead, she ate the same three meals almost every day. She called it her 'desi fat loss' hack.

According to Ritm, her day always started with a protein bowl for breakfast.

"I eat the same three meals every single day, and I lost 26 kgs," she said in the video, explaining that the protein-packed breakfast helped her hit her daily protein target before even leaving home. For lunch, she stuck to a simple combination of chicken, rice, and vegetables.

"Same meal, no boredom, no overthinking, just fuel," she said, highlighting how having a fixed meal reduced decision fatigue and helped her stay on track.

Dinner was equally straightforward - chicken keema, roti, and salad. Despite eating similar meals regularly, Ritm said she never felt deprived. In fact, she made room for a small treat every night.

"One square of Hershey's dark chocolate because fat loss that makes you miserable doesn't last," she shared.

What Can We Learn From Her Approach?

1. Consistency beats perfection

Ritm's journey shows that showing up every day matters more than following a complicated diet for a few weeks.

2. Keep meals simple

Having a fixed meal structure can reduce unnecessary snacking and make healthy eating easier.

3. Prioritise protein

Protein can help keep you full for longer and support muscle maintenance during weight loss.

4. Don't fear small treats

Allowing yourself a little indulgence can make a healthy eating plan feel more sustainable.

Summing up her approach, Ritm shared what she believes is the biggest lesson from her transformation: "You don't need variety; you need consistency. That's the whole secret."



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