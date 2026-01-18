Ex-AIIMS Dietitian Warns About Ozempic Side-Effects 'Nobody Talks About'

Ozempic came into existence as a medication approved for managing type-2 diabetes. The semaglutide-based injection has gained attention for its unexpected benefit of promoting weight loss. It has become a potential game-changer for individuals struggling with obesity, offering the possibility of shedding kilos without relying solely on extreme diets or intense workout routines.

Like any medication, Ozempic comes with potential drawbacks. Dietitian Deepta Nagpal highlights some lesser-known issues associated with the drug and explains what you should know before considering this treatment for weight loss. In a post on X, she writes, "Ozempic (semaglutide) does help with weight loss. It reduces appetite, controls cravings, improves blood sugar, and supports fat loss. But here's what often gets missed."

1. Very Low Appetite

Eating too little for too long can lead to fatigue, weakness, and constipation. The situation can turn dire when decreased food intake leads to nutrient deficiencies.

2. Muscle Loss And 'Ozempic Face'

Rapid weight loss without enough protein and strength training doesn't just burn fat; it burns muscle. "This shows up as sagging skin, dull complexion, weakness, and slower metabolism," the dietician wrote.

3. Digestive And Energy Issues

Nausea, bloating, low energy, and feeling “off” are common when nutrition isn't supported properly. More severe but rare risks include pancreatitis, gallbladder issues, and gastroparesis.

4. Rebound Weight Gain

Once Ozempic is stopped, appetite often returns. If habits weren't fixed, weight can come back, sometimes more than before.

5. Not For Everyone

Ozempic is unsafe for women during pregnancy, breastfeeding, and certain thyroid conditions. People with severe gut issues should also avoid interacting with other medications.

Ozempic is a medical tool, not a long-term solution by itself. For safe and sustainable results, one must combine it with:

Adequate protein

Strength training

Micronutrient support

Lifestyle & hormone balance

Medical supervision

"Weight loss isn't about eating less forever. It's about nourishing your body correctly," the dietician concludes.

