Why Does Your Stomach Growl When You Are Stressed? American Doctor Explains

Ever been in a meeting or a quiet library when your stomach suddenly starts growling? While it might be embarrassing for some, stomach growling, or borborygmi, is a completely normal part of digestion. It occurs due to the natural movement of muscles and fluids through the gastrointestinal tract. This phenomenon can be triggered by hunger, gas buildup, stress, food sensitivities and microbial imbalances.

Why Does Your Stomach Growl

In a video shared on Instagram, Dr Kunal Sood explained, "If your stomach is growling every few seconds, it's usually not a digestion problem. It's actually movement. The medical term is borborygmi. These sounds happen when the intestines contract and push gas and liquid forward. Gas plus fluid creates vibration, and that vibration becomes audible through the abdominal wall."

You may often hear the sound during fasting because the gut runs strong housekeeping contractions that sweep the intestines, and that can be loud. It can also happen after meals as the intestines mix and move food along. If you are lean, you may simply hear normal gut activity more clearly.

When Should You Worry About Stomach Growling

The doctor mentioned that stomach growling is usually normal and nothing to worry about. More often than not, it is just a routine part of healthy digestion.

"They matter more when they're paired with pain, vomiting, persistent bloating, diarrhoea, constipation, blood in the stool, or unexplained weight loss," he added. If you are experiencing any of these symptoms alongside stomach growling, Dr Sood advised seeking professional help.

If you are trying to quieten the noise, here are some measures you can take:

Avoid long gaps between meals to prevent hunger-related growling. Chew food thoroughly. This reduces the amount of work for your stomach and minimises swallowed air. Sip water throughout the day to aid digestion. Take a walk after meals. It can speed up the rate at which your stomach empties, reducing noise. Limit gas triggers by reducing your intake of carbonated beverages, coffee and gas-producing foods such as beans or onions.

