Why Migrate? Entrepreneur Says India Offers Better Life For The Wealthy

An online debate has sparked intense discussion after an Indian entrepreneur questioned why High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNIs) choose to leave India, sparking a wave of mixed reactions on social media. Sandeep Mall, an entrepreneur, initiated the conversation on X (formerly Twitter) by stating that life in India is far better for people with money compared to moving abroad. While migrating for employment is understandable, he expressed confusion over why those who are already wealthy choose to relocate. His post quickly gained significant traction, gathering over three lakh views and hundreds of comments from users with opposing perspectives.

The discussion highlighted a divide between the private luxuries available in India and the country's public infrastructure challenges. One user countered Mr Mall by pointing out issues such as persistent traffic, continuous honking, air pollution, and a general lack of law and order. When another commenter suggested that cheap domestic help might be a factor, Mr Mall dismissed the point, arguing that truly wealthy individuals do not need to worry about the cost of maids.

Environmental factors, particularly air quality, emerged as a major talking point. One user asked if it was possible to enjoy a ten-kilometre jog after Diwali without worrying about the Air Quality Index (AQI). Mr Mall responded pragmatically, stating that he would not migrate simply because he could not run outdoors for a few months each year, noting that running indoors on a treadmill is an easy alternative.

However, other participants argued that wealth cannot entirely shield an individual from societal issues. A third user noted that as people become wealthier, they realize that private luxury cannot compensate for poor public infrastructure, inadequate sanitation, and polluted air.

The viral debate reflects a larger, ongoing conversation within India. While the country offers a culturally rich, comfortable lifestyle with affordable services for the affluent, systemic issues like environmental pollution and urban congestion continue to push some wealthy citizens to seek a higher quality of life abroad.