Two Men Climb Seattle's Iconic Space Needle, Then Jump Off With Parachutes. Police Launch Search

Two men are being sought by Seattle police after they allegedly carried out a daring BASE jump from the city's iconic Space Needle, leaping from the 605-foot landmark before disappearing without a trace. According to the Seattle Police Department, the incident took place around 8:50 p.m. on Friday after the pair entered the popular tourist attraction using valid admission tickets.

Security cameras reportedly captured the men visiting the top observation deck before entering a restroom. When they emerged moments later, they were wearing helmets. Police said the pair then sprinted toward the edge of the observation deck, climbed over the tall glass safety barrier and jumped off the Space Needle, deploying parachutes as they descended.

The observation deck is enclosed by high glass walls but remains open to the sky, making the jump possible despite the significant risks involved.

Security personnel were unable to determine where the two men landed, and responding officers could not locate them. Authorities have not released their identities. They have only been described as white men in their late 20s.

The pair could face trespassing charges, Seattle Police Public Affairs Officer Brian Pritchard said.

What is BASE jumping?

BASE jumping is an extreme sport in which participants jump from fixed structures before opening a parachute. The acronym stands for Buildings, Antennas, Spans (bridges), and Earth (cliffs) - the four types of platforms commonly used by BASE jumpers.

The sport is widely considered one of the world's most dangerous adventure activities because of the low altitude available to deploy a parachute, leaving little room for error.

The Space Needle, one of Seattle's best-known landmarks, had not responded to requests for comment as of Saturday.