Indian Army Opens SSCW (Tech)-68 Applications For Women Engineers

The Indian Army has started the application process for the 68th Short Service Commission Women (Technical) [SSCW (Tech)-68] course. Eligible women engineering graduates can now apply through the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in. The application window will remain open from July 8 to August 6, 2026.

According to the recruitment notification shared by the Directorate General of Recruiting, the course is open to unmarried women between 20 and 27 years of age as on April 1, 2027.

Candidates must have an engineering degree in the notified streams. Final-year engineering students are also eligible to apply, provided they meet the required conditions before joining.

Selected candidates will undergo 49 weeks of training at the Officers Training Academy (OTA), Gaya, Bihar. After successfully completing the training, candidates will be commissioned as officers in the Indian Army under the Short Service Commission.

Eligibility Criteria

Course: SSCW (Tech)-68

SSCW (Tech)-68 Gender: Unmarried women

Unmarried women Age: 20 to 27 years (as on April 1, 2027)

20 to 27 years (as on April 1, 2027) Qualification: Engineering degree in notified disciplines (Final-year students can also apply)

Engineering degree in notified disciplines (Final-year students can also apply) Training Venue: Officers Training Academy (OTA), Gaya, Bihar

Officers Training Academy (OTA), Gaya, Bihar Training Duration: 49 weeks

Important Dates

Application Starts: July 8, 2026

Last Date to Apply: August 6, 2026

Interested candidates are advised to check the detailed notification on the official Indian Army website before filling out the application form. They should ensure that they meet the eligibility criteria and submit their applications before the deadline.