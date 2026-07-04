Agniveer CEE Result 2026 to Be Announced Soon; Here's What Candidates Should Know

Agniveer CEE Result 2026: The Indian Army is expected to announce the Agniveer CEE Result 2026 soon on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the Phase 2 Common Entrance Examination (CEE), conducted from June 1 to June 12, 2026, are eagerly awaiting the release of the merit list.

Although the Army has not yet confirmed an official result date and time, media reports suggest that the results may be declared in the first week of July. Once released, shortlisted candidates will have to participate in the subsequent stages of the recruitment process, including document verification, medical examination and training.

Agniveer CEE Result 2026: Where To Check Merit List

Candidates can check the Agniveer CEE Result 2026 by following these steps:

Visit the official website at joinindianarmy.nic.in

Click on the 'Agniveer CEE Result 2026' or 'CEE Results' link on the homepage.

Select the respective Army Recruiting Office (ARO) or category.

The merit list PDF will open on the screen.

Search for your roll number or name in the PDF.

Download and save the merit list for future reference.

What After Agniveer CEE Result 2026?

Candidates shortlisted in the Agniveer CEE examination will have to undergo the next stages of the selection process. These include document verification, medical examination, dispatch formalities and training. Only those who successfully clear all stages will be considered for final enrolment under the Agnipath scheme.

Agniveer CEE Result 2026: Details Mentioned On Merit List

The Agniveer CEE Result 2026 merit list will contain important information related to the shortlisted candidates. Applicants should carefully verify all the details mentioned in the PDF after downloading it. The merit list is expected to include:

Candidate's Name

Roll Number

Registration Number

Army Recruiting Office (ARO)

Category/Trade Applied For

Qualifying Status

Instructions for Document Verification and Medical Examination

Reporting Date and Venue (if applicable)

Candidates are advised to immediately report any discrepancy to the concerned Army Recruiting Office (ARO) and keep a printed copy of the merit list for future admission and verification purposes.